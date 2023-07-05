Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer looked back on being sidelined from in-ring competition for a portion of 2004 where he worked as the SmackDown General Manager.

Angle recalled pulling his hamstring in a segment on SmackDown with Vince McMahon where McMahon fired him as the GM.

“That was fun but I’m not gonna lie to you, I pulled my hamstring (in that segment with Vince McMahon on SmackDown)… I was inactive for six months, okay? And I know I get injured all the time but, I was inactive for six months. I didn’t do anything because I had to pretend like I was in a wheelchair and I was doing this in airports and outside everywhere. So Vince says, ‘Listen, when I grab your crutch, I’m gonna swing for you. I’m gonna try to hit you. You’re gonna have to duck really hard’ and he was trying to hit me. He was trying to take my head off and every time I ducked, a couple times when I ducked, my hamstrings started to tear a little bit and I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ So I was like, oh man, I’m gonna be back on the injury reserve list. This was classic Vince McMahon. This is what he does best and it was a really cool segment. You know what? I’m gonna be honest with you and a lot of people know this, some people do. The 2004 G.M. role, I was heavily sedated with painkillers. I had a bit of a problem and I think that’s a lot of the reason why Vince was really swinging for me (he laughed). “

