Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about getting neck surgery next year. Angle previously broke his neck a few times including when he won the 1996 Olympics in amateur wrestling.

“I have a lot of motor skill problems, but just so you know, I’m having neck surgery at the beginning of next year. They’re gonna put in artificial disc replacements and it’s going to help these right here (his hands). I can’t really grab things and things always slip out of my hands and fall. I have horrible motor skills. They said my arms, because they atrophied three inches each and I don’t have any muscle in here, this is completely flat (between his thumb and finger) There’s supposed to be muscle in there but it deteriorated. It atrophied. When I get these rubber discs or disc replacements, they’re going to open up the nerves so they can go down my arm so I have better circulation. The recovery time is two weeks.”

