AEW World Champion MJF recently appeared on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to promote Sunday’s All In pay-per-view event.

During it, MJF, who will decide to stay with AEW or go to WWE next year when his contract is up, talked about tribalism in wrestling.

“I definitely feel I’m the best, but I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’m the only one. There’s this weird thing going on now in professional wrestling where I’ll see fans online, the way they communicate with each other. It’s like, all out war. Just so you guys know, it’s not like that’s what’s going on, like, with like, the wrestlers, like, we’re all rooting each other on because realistically, the better the two companies are doing, the more money we’re gonna make. So like, stop arguing. We’re all freaking having a blast. I’m watching LA Knight and Cody Rhodes every week and I’m having a blast just like I know everybody else is having a blast. Just like I know that there are fans out there watching Better Than You Bay Bay having a blast every single week. There’s so much great professional wrestling going on and there’s more than enough room for it, clearly, because AEW is about to have the biggest crowd. This is not hyperbole. Wrestling is unfortunately a very hyperbolic sport. The biggest crowd ever in the history of the sport and I’m headlining it. When I think about that, it’s so insane to me.”

“I think another reason why people can’t get enough MJF is because I’m really similar to a lot of the people that watch every week, besides the fact that I’m a freak athlete and I’m way more handsome than everybody and a prodigy, I grew up loving the sport. I had a John Cena Fathead in my bedroom. I woke up to that man staring at me. That’s insane. I had posters of CM Punk and Roddy Piper and Greg Valentine and Jerry Lynn and Buddy Roger, like, I live for this shit, and now I get to look dead into that camera and say that I’m the headliner for the biggest show ever and it’s not hyperbole. I think that the reason people are behind me is because people see themselves in me. I’m a part of that dream and I’m proud to be a part of that.”