NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis recently spoke to WhatCulture about a number of different topics, including previous conversations he’s had with WWE Hall of Famer Edge, and some backstory as to why he wasn’t on the 2019 G1 Supercard from Madison Square Garden. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that WWE Hall of Famer Edge has paid him many compliments in the past:

Edge by the way, who, you know, will routinely text me and say, ‘Man I love this promo, I love your match’ and so and so. When he wrestled Randy [Orton] in that Greatest Wrestling Match or whatever they called it, that match felt like an NWA Title match and he paid me a very nice compliment where he said like, ‘Well, you’re the kind of guy — that kind of stuff is the stuff that me and Randy wanna do.’ For me, that’s huge for a guy like me to hear it from Adam because I grew up watching him.

Says Paul Heyman asked him why he wasn’t on the 2019 G1 Supercard show:

I spoke to Paul Heyman a while back and first words that came out his mouth were, ‘Why didn’t you wrestle on that Madison Square Garden show?’ He’s like, ‘Who has the NWA Worlds Champion, a guy who’s on such a streak, who has him at their disposal at Madison Square Garden and then doesn’t put them in a match?’ I said, ‘Well… wasn’t my ball to play with.’

