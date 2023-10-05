WWE Hall of Famer Nikk Bella will be returning to the USA Network reality series, Barmaggedon.

The program pits celebrity guests against each other in bar games from Country Music Star Blake Shelton’s bar in Tennessee. Bella, a former multi-time champion in WWE, is coming back as a show host.

As of now no wrestlers will be guests on the 2023 edition of Barmaggedon. The 2022 edition saw Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, as well as Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) participate in the bar games.

