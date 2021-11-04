NWA Powerrr Results 11/2/21

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

NWA By Any Means Necessary Part 1

First Match: The Pope vs. Colby Corino w/The Fixers

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Corino backs Pope into the ropes. Wrist Lock Exchange. Corino applies a hammerlock. Pope with a drop toe hold. Pope applies a front face lock. Corino grabs a side wrist lock. Corino with The STO for a two count. Corino goes back to the hammerlock. Corino rolls Pope over for a two count. Corino applies an arm-bar. Pope with a deep arm-drag. Pope scores a right jab. Pope applies a side headlock. Corino whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Corino with a shoulder tackle. Corino drops down on the canvas. Pope with The Hip Toss. Pope with a short-arm clothesline. Pope follows that with a knife edge chop. Pope with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pope sweeps out the legs of Corino. Pope with The Fist Drop. Corino drives Pope back first into the turnbuckles. Corino rocks Pope with a forearm smash. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Pope tees off on Corino. Pope goes for The Bionic Elbow, but Corino counters with the greco roman eye poke. Corino dumps Pope face first on the top rope. Pope avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Pope rolls Corino over for a two count.

Corino SuperKicks Pope for a one count. Corino applies The CrossFace. Pope with heavy bodyshots. Pope drives his knee into the midsection of Corino. Pope with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Corino SuperKicks Pope for a two count. Corino applies The Sitting Abdominal Stretch. Pope breaks free with The Hip Toss. Pope kicks Corino in the gut. Pope with forearm shivers. Pope with a knife edge chop. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Pope. Pope with a flying forearm smash. Pope plays to the crowd. Pope with clubbing elbow smashes. Pope blocks a punch from Corino. Pope with a straight right hand. Pope with a Running Splash through the ropes. Pope follows that with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Corino nails Pope with a throat thrust. Pope reverses out of the irish whip from Corino. Pope drops Corino with The Draping NeckBreaker. Pope prepares for The Elijah Express. The referee gets distracted by Legursky. Bradley slams Pope’s head on the top rope. Corino connects with The Corino Crash for a two count. Rush Freeman and Captain Yuma make their way down to the ring. Corino goes for The Sonsetter, but Pope rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Pope via Pinfall

Second Match: The Fixers vs. Rush Freeman & Captain Yuma

A pier six brawl ensues after the bell rings. Bradley with The Running Boot. Legursky with a Running Cannonball Strike. Yuma rocks Bradley with a forearm smash. Yuma unloads a flurry of right jabs. Bradley HeadButts Yuma. Bradley applies a front face lock. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with heavy bodyshots. The Fixers are treating Yuma like a punching bag. Legursky Powerslams Yuma. Legursky tags in Bradley. Legursky with heavy bodyshots. Bradley HeadButts Yuma. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky repeatedly stomps on Yuma’s chest. Legursky is choking Yuma with his boot. Yuma slaps Legursky in the face. Yuma decks Legursky with a back elbow smash. Yuma kicks Legursky in the face. Legursky stops Yuma in his tracks. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Legursky with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bradley with The Big Boot. Legursky follows that with a Running Body Block. Bradley sends Yuma to the corner. Yuma side steps Bradley into the turnbuckles. Yuma tags in Freeman. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Freeman with running forearm smashes. Freeman with two corner clotheslines. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Freeman kicks Bradley in the chest. Freeman goes for a Side Belly to Belly Suplex, but Legursky gets in the way. Freeman with JawBreaker. Yuma jumps on Bradley’s back. Yuma with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. The Fixers hits their Belly to Back Suplex/PowerBomb Combination. The Fixers connects with The Double BrainBuster to pickup the victory. After the match, The Fixers says that there’s not a problem they can’t solve, there’s not a person they can’t fix, anywhere, anytime, any place, and they’re for hire. The OGK makes their way down to the ring. We’ll be having another impromptu match, next.

Winner: The Fixers via Pinfall

Third Match: The OGK vs. The Fixers

OGK with stereo forearm shivers. The Fixers drops OGK with stereo shoulder tackles. Bennett sends Bradley tumbling to the floor. Taven kicks Legursky in the face. Bennet with The Rolling Elbow. Taven delivers The Missile Dropkick. Taven with The Stinger Splash. Legursky reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Taven rolls under a clothesline from Legursky. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven kicks the left hamstring of Legursky. Taven with a straight right hand. Legursky with a Back Body Drop. Legursky is choking Taven with his boot. Legursky launches Taven to the corner. Legursky knocks Bennett off the ring apron. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with heavy bodyshots. Bradley hammers down on the back of Taven’s neck. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with a knife edge chop. Legursky punches Taven. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with heavy bodyshots. Bradley HeadButts Taven. Bradley tags in Legursky.

The Fixers are abusing the referee’s five count in the corner. Taven side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Taven with a Spinning Heel Kick. Taven with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taven follows that with The Spin Kick. Taven with another Stinger Splash. Legursky reverses out of the irish whip from Taven. Legursky catches Taven in mid-air. Legursky goes for The Powerslam, but Taven lands back on his feet. Taven shoves Legursky. Taven dropkicks Legursky to the floor. Taven lands The Suicide Dive. Taven with a Top Roe Plancha. Taven rolls Legursky back into the ring. Bradley shoves Taven into a Body Block from Legursky. Legurksy with the elbow drop. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradely drags Taven towards the apron. Bradley with clubbing blows to Taven’s chest. Bradley knocks Bennett off the apron. Bradley brings Taven to the corner. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with a Running Hip Attack. Bradley levels Taven with The Body Avalanche. Legursky with another Body Block.

OGK regroups on the outside. Legursky slaps Taven in the chest. Legursky slams Taven’s head on the apron. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with heavy bodyshots. Bradley drops Taven with The Concrete Sledge. Bradley with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with a gut punch. Legursky whips Taven across the ring. Taven ducks under two clotheslines from Legursky. Legursky denies The Sunset Flip. Legursky goes for a Leg Drop, but Taven ducks out of the way. Taven with a Running Knee Strike. Taven tags in Bennett. Bennett with a flying forearm smash. Bennett unloads a series of knife edge chops. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Legursky. Bennett with forearm shivers. Legursky denies The Rolling Elbow. Bennett applies The Kimura Lock. Legursky whips Bennett across the ring. Bennett dropkicks the left knee of Legursky. Bennett with The Rolling Elbow for a two count. Bradley applies a waist lock. Taven SuperKicks Bradley. Double Irish Whip. Taven leapfrogs over Bradley. Bennett SuperKicks Bradley. Taven with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. OGK clotheslines Bradley over the top rope. Double SuperKick. Legursky with a double clothesline. Bennett responds with another SuperKick. Taven nails Legursky with The Pump Kick. Bennett ducks a clothesline from Legursky. The OGK connects with their Spear/Frog Splash Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: The OGK via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Judais w/Father James Mitchell vs. Sal Rinauro w/Danny Deals For Judais NWA National Championship Opportunity. If Sal Rinuaro Loses, He Cannot Challenge For The Title For 18 Months.

Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Judais. Rinauro is playing mind games with Judais. Rinaruo backs away from Judais. Judais talks strategy with Mitchell. Rinauro ducks another clothesline from Judais. Judais punches Rinauro in the back. Judais with a gut punch. Judais with clubbing blows to Rinauro’s back. Judais follows that with a Big Biel Throw. Judais with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Judais with another Biel Throw. Judais poses for the crowd. Judais punches Rinauro in the chest. Rinauro kicks Judais in the face. Rinauro goes for a Running Crossbody Block, but Judais counters with The Fallaway Slam.

Judais kicks Rinauro in the face. Judais delivers The Garvin Stomp. Judais with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Judais with a clubbing blow across the chest of Rinauro. The referee admonishes Judais. Judais with a flying corner clothesline. Mitchell starts laughing at Rinauro. Judais with a Running Boot for a two count. Rinauro is displaying his fighting spirit. Judais launches Rinauro to the corner. Rinauro side steps Judais into the turnbuckles.Rinauro dives over Judais. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Judais. Rinauro hits The Handspring Stunner. Rinauro SuperKicks Judais. Rinauro with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Judais avoids The SpringBoard Clothesline. Judais with a Spinning Side Slam. Judais connects with El Crufixia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Judais via Pinfall

Fifth Match: The Hex (c) vs. Tootie Lynn & Thunder Kitty For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

Allysin Kay and Thunder Kitty will start things off. Kitty tags out to Lynn. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Kay. Lynn kicks the left hamstring of Kay. Lynn with rapid fire sumo strikes. Kay shoves Lynn. Lynn ducks another clothesline from Kay. Lynn with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Kay side steps Lynn into the turnbuckles. Lynn goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Kay counters with The Side Walk Slam. Kay sends Lynn to the corner. Kay tags in Belle. Kay with a knife edge chop. Belle with a running forearm smash. Assisted Hip Attack. Kay with a Running Boot. Belle hooks the outside leg for a two count. Lynn kicks the left hamstring of Belle. Lynn tags in Kitty. Belle rolls Kitty over for a two count. Belle ducks a clothesline from Kitty. Belle with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Belle with The Oklahoma Roll for a one count.

Kitty applies a waist lock. Kitty goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Belle holds onto the ropes. Belle blasts Kitty with The PK for a one count. Kitty with a forearm smash. Kitty kicks Belle in the gut. Kitty pulls Belle down to the mat for a one count. Kitty punches Belle in the back. Kitty slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kitty with a running elbow smash. Forearm Exchange. Kitty with a toe kick. Belle with another quick rollup for a one count. Kitty slaps Belle in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Kitty applies a bodyscissors hold. Kitty transitions into a front face lock. Lynn tags herself in. Lynn whips Belle across the ring. Lynn with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Belle decks Lynn with a JawBreaker. Lynn tags in Kitty. Kitty stops Belle in her tracks. Belle kicks Kitty in the face. Belle tags in Kay. Kay clotheslines Kitty. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay nails Kitty with The Pump Kick. Kay goes for The AK-47, but Lynn gets in the way. Belle drops Lynn with The Pump Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. The Hex connects with The Hexclamation Point to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Hex via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Cyon vs. Matthew Mims

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cyon applies a side headlock. Mims whips Cyon across the ring. Cyon runs into Mims. Shoulder Block Exchange. Quick shoving contest. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Cyon has the leverage advantage. Cyon kicks Mims in the gut. Cyon uppercuts Mims. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Mims HeadButts Cyon. Cyon kicks the left knee of Mims. Cyon hammers down on the back of Mim’s neck. Mims reverses out of the irish whip from Cyon. Cyon holds onto the ropes. Cyon dumps Mims out of the ring. Mims avoids The PK. Mims sweeps out the legs of Cyon. Mims with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Mims stomps on Cyon’s chest. Mims with a forearm smash. Mims with a clubbing axe handle strike. Mims punches Cyon. Cyon with a reverse hammer throw into the steel ring steps. Cyon stares at Austin Idol. Cyon hammers down on the back of Mim’s neck. Cyon rolls Mims back into the ring. Cyon is mauling Mims in the corner. Cyon with Three Bodyslams for a two count.

Cyon with clubbing elbow smashes. Cyon applies a rear chin lock. Mims with elbows into the midsection of Cyon. Cyon scores the elbow knockdown. Cyon is putting the boots to Mims. Cyon with The Northern Lights Suplex. Cyon is choking Mims with his boot. Cyon with a back elbow smash. Cyon repeatedly kicks Mims in the face. Cyon with a knife edge chop. Cyon kicks the right knee of Mims. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Cyon rams his boot across Mims face. Cyon whips Mims into the turnbuckles for a two count. Cyon continues to target the back of Mim’s neck. Cyon with three short-arm clotheslines. Cyon ducks a clothesline from Mims. Cyon with a Belly to Back Suplex. Cyon applies a Modified Cross-Arm-Breaker. Mims with The Deadlift PowerBomb. Mims HeadButts Cyon. Mims with a running elbow smash. Mims with an Inside Out Lariat. Mims follows that with a Side Slam for a two count. Cyon has Mims perched on the top turnbuckle. Cyon with The SuperPlex for a two count. Cyon repeatedly drives his elbow into Mim’s chest. Cyon goes back to the rear chin lock. Mims backs Cyon into the turnbuckles. Cyon hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Cyon denies The BrainBuster. Cyon connects with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Cyon makes Mims pass out to The Mask Of Pain.

Winner: Cyon via Referee Stoppage

