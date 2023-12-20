The viewership numbers are in for the December 19th edition of NXT on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 641,000 average viewers, a 5% decrease from the December 12th episode. It scored a rating of 0.17 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was also deom from last Tuesday’s 0.18.

NXT features Ilja Dragunoc getting stretchered off in his matchup against Ridge Holland. While many in the WWE Universe were concerned for the champ’s health it has since been confirmed that the injury was storyline. This show taped last week.

