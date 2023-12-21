A significant merger opportunity has emerged that could have a drastic affect on the pro-wrestling landscape.

According to Axios, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had discussions with Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish on Tuesday in New York City to explore the possibility of a merger between the companies. Zaslav also reportedly conversed with Shari Redstone, who holds a controlling stake in Paramount Global through National Amusements Inc., regarding a potential amalgamation of the two companies.

In a separate report, Deadline has suggested that the discussions are in their early stages. Variety also confirms that talks between the parties have taken place.

WBD has been partnered with AEW since 2019, with AEW Dynamite airing on TBS and AEW Collision & AEW Rampage on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan revealed on December 12th that he had a positive meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery following reports suggesting that WBD was bidding on the rights for WWE’s Monday Night Raw.

