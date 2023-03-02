Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Cassidy defeated Big Bill on this evening’s edition of Dynamite from San Francisco. Bill gave the champ his toughest test yet and overpowered him at every turn, but he fell victim to a pair of Orange Punches, including one from the top rope.

This marks Cassidy’s 13th successful title defense of the All-Atlantic Championship since he won it from PAC back in the fall of 2022. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.