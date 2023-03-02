Sami Zayn is incredibly grateful for his journey in the pro wrestling industry.

The former Honorary Uce took to Twitter to reveal that it’s the 21st Anniversary of his career, one that has seen him rise to the top of the WWE card. He writes that this past year has been the very best of them all before thanking everyone for supporting him as much as they have.

The former NXT and Intercontinental Champion writes, “Today marks my 21st anniversary as a pro wrestler. My 20th year in the business was somehow my best. It started crazy and it ended crazy, with an incredible range of emotions in between. Thanks to everyone who came on the ride with me. Lots of love.”

Zayn will be getting a rematch with Roman Reigns at this Saturday’s WWE House Show event in Toronto. He last faced the Tribal Chief at the Elimination Chamber event, where he was defeated in front of his hometown.