As noted, the March 4 WWE live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada will be headlined by Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Elimination Chamber rematch. This was announced just this week after WWE nixed the original plan for the Toronto match, which had Reigns and Solo Sikoa teaming to take on Zayn and Kevin Owens.

In an update, word from Wrestling Observer Radio is that the match was changed due to obvious WWE creative reasons.

The feeling is that it wouldn’t make much sense for Zayn and Owens to team up so soon while they’re still trying to repair their friendship on The Road to WrestleMania 39, even at a non-televised live event.

There’s also the significance of booking Zayn a rematch in his home country of Canada. WWE moved around 600 tickets in just a few days after announcing Reigns for the Toronto show, and that was for the tag team bout.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.