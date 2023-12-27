The next challengers in-line for the NXT World Tag-Team Champions have been decided.

On this week’s taped episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, the OTM duo of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price picked up a victory over the Chase U duo of Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.

The bout was an All or Nothing match as Chase U tried to get back everything they lost in the “scandal” involving Andre Chase. The end of the bout saw Chase tag himself in, only to get finished off by Price.

With the win, OTM moves on to challenge reigning title-holders The Family (Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo).