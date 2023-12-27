NXT World Champion Ilja Dragunov was named the Male Superstar of the Year for NXT in 2023.

“The Mad Dragon” was one of many who won in the NXT Year-End Awards that were included with the December 26 episode of NXT on USA from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

Also named in the year-end awards were Tiffany Stratton, who was the NXT Female Superstar of the Year, as well as The Creed Brothers, who came in as the NXT Tag-Team of the Year.

Match of the Year went to Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov from NXT No Mercy 2023, and Moment of the Year went to the NXT appearance by The Undertaker.

