The WWE Holiday Live Tour made its’ stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on Tuesday night.

Featured below are complete results of the show from NYC courtesy of Justin Barrasso of SI.com, which featured the highly-anticipated in-ring return of CM Punk.

WWE HOLIDAY TOUR LIVE RESULTS (12/26/2023)

* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark via Manhandle Slam for the pin fall

* Kofi Kingston def. Ludwig Kaiser via a picturesque Trouble in Paradise

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance def. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven to retain the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

* Drew McIntyre cut a promo on the big screen about how he’s gonna become WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Day 1

* Omos (W/ MVP) def. R-Truth in a quick squash match

* Rhea Ripley def. Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile in a triple-threat match to retain her WWE Women’s World Championship

* Damian Priest & Finn Balor def. Sami Zayn & “Main Event” Jey Uso to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

* CM Punk def. Dominik Mysterio via his GTS finisher for the pin fall victory

Zoey Stark controlled the opening three minutes, getting in plenty of offense, before Becky Lynch started to seize control of the match #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/N0vkIJk9h7 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

New Day Rocks in NYC, as Kofi Kingston defeats Ludwig Kaiser with a picturesque Trouble in Paradise #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/ACBOwp4r28 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeat Chelsea Green and Piper Niven at the 6:21-mark #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/4GJaMDZ8TM — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

After the women’s tag title match, Drew McIntyre cut a promo on why he’ll be the next world heavyweight champion #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/7SFVnl6Ph9 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

A real old-school match is next, as R-Truth looks to knock Omos off his feet — and if he does, MVP will pay Truth and give him his watch – and more #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/pwL2TBT2pL — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

It was a joy to watch two masters of the craft in MVP and R-Truth, but the action didn’t last long: Omos squashed Truth in under a minute #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/gCZmQXdu4P — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

Rhea Ripley pins Shayna Baszler to win the triple threat – and retain her title –#WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/xf1Q7UDXnd — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

If you enjoy tag team wrestling, this was a fantastic sequence between Judgment Day, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/GREzhfH7iq — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

CM Punk has returned to Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/cCIG1BJmrV — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

Right from his entrance, Dom Mysterio made the most of every moment as CM Punk’s opponent pic.twitter.com/bkD3SJYuBV — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

CM Punk and Dom Mysterio square off at Madison Square Garden pic.twitter.com/scvXcOML5j — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

This was clearly a point of pride for Dom Mysterio, who wrestled an outstanding match – playing the villain to perfection – against CM Punk pic.twitter.com/RP3Xozwlnl — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023

Again, it is hard to believe that CM Punk is back wrestling in a WWE ring pic.twitter.com/LuRo8Fo7YT — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2023