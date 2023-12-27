The finals of the 2023 Men’s Breakout Tournament in WWE NXT are set.

Riley Osborne defeated Lexis King on this week’s episode of NXT on USA to earn his spot in the finals of the annual tourney.

The other tourney bout of the show saw Oba Femi defeated Tavion Heights on the other side of the bracket to earn his spot in the finals.

Osborne and Heights will meet in the finals of the NXT Men’s Breakout Tournament, which will take place at NXT New Year’s Evil 2024.

Also scheduled for New Year’s Evil is Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley in a bout where if Henley loses, she must become Stratton’s servant, as well as Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World title and Lyra Valkyria vs. Blair Davenport for the NXT Women’s title.

NXT New Year’s Evil 2024 goes down next Tuesday, January 2, from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.