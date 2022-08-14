The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Shug’s Hoose Party 2022 Night 1 – 07/29/22.

Leyton Buzzard collides with BT Gunn in a King of Insanity Match. Molly Spartan defends the ICW Women’s Championship against Session Moth Martina. Che Monet faces Eddie Castle. K.O.E. clash with The Young Team. Chris Bungard battles Thatcher Wright.

wXw We Love Wrestling 34 – 06/12/22.

Sebastian Suave challenges Maggot for the wXw Shotgun Championship. Baby Allison defends her title against Iva Kolasky. Jurn Simmons & Levaniel look for redemption as they take on Tristan Archer & Michael Schenkenberg.