Powerhouse Hobbs made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Powerhouse Hobbs had a memorable feud with Ricky Starks following Team Taz’s breakup. He thinks this feud was his breakout moment.

The two stars competed against one another at AEW All Out and the Grand Slam version of AEW Rampage, trading victories with Starks winning the latter.

“For me, personally, it was… a breakout moment because I think being in the Team Taz — myself, Ricky, and HOOK — we were all kind of going our separate ways,” Hobbs told the hosts (per Wrestling Inc). “For me and Ricky, it was either we were going to sink or swim, and I think we both came out swimming.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc