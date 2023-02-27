The Undertaker made an appearance on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, Taker recalled when he was scared by the original Sheik at a wrestling show when was 10 or 11 years old.

“He scared the s**t out of me when I was a little kid (…) I don’t know, I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I was living in Houston, Texas. My mom had got some tickets and The Sheik was coming in to work with somebody. I don’t remember who he was gonna wrestle. Me and my buddy across the street, we were talking mad like, ‘When The Sheik comes down to the ring, we’re gonna jump on the barricade and we’re gonna say this.’ We got ourselves all psyched up. We’re out there, we’re out on the rail, they’re about to come down. We start yelling at him and he makes just a lunge at us. We damn near took out the whole row trying to run because we thought The Sheik was gonna get us, man. We wiped out this old lady. We were hauling a** trying to get out the way!”

