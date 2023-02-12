Dutch Mantell returned to the company alongside Jack Swagger, under the ring name Zeb Colter where he worked as an anti-immigrant heel character.

Speaking on his podcast, Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran stated that Ricardo Rodriguez, Alberto Del Rio’s ring announcer, legitimately believed that he was racist.

“You know, he told somebody, he said, ‘He’s really racist,’” Mantell said. “I went, ‘What?’ ‘Cause we sold him that we hated Mexicans. So, that’s doing your job if you can convince the people you work with that you’re really racist, ’cause I’m not racist. I hate racist people, I hate ’em. I only hate two types of people: racists and Mexicans. That’s a joke, people.”

H/t to Wrestling Inc