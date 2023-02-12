NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion Kerry Morton put his title on the line against Alex Taylor at the NWA Nuff Said pay-per-view on Saturday night from the Egypt Shrine Center in Tampa Bay, Florida that aired on FITE TV.

The match was the second bout on the card. Morton went over with his finisher. His father, Ricky, was at ringside.

Morton won the title from Homicide in November at the Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event.

