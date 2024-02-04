On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about wins and losses not mattering in wrestling:

“This is my personal opinion. If so, and I’ve said it a million times, and this may get us trending. The other thing about Billy and crooners or, or this may be, wins and losses don’t matter. Jim Cornette will have a coronary, and you know, and he’ll say, my dad’s rolling over in his grave, and I’ll say no because I know him better than you do. And and, like, he’s just not gonna, you know what I mean? Like, it doesn’t matter. If I got beat on Monday Night Raw when I was the Road Dog, and then the next Monday, the Road Dog came out, they still set every word with me; they’d say they wouldn’t like to be lost. Isa, I’m watching him again. You know what I mean? It doesn’t. And people kind of know it’s not real, too. So I don’t know. I don’t think I don’t think wins and losses matter. Thanks, stupid, for thinking that I know. Whatever you think, whatever you want to say about me. But, you know, Hunter never, I don’t know. It just doesn’t matter.”

Dogg also talked about whether he likes stages or short walkways.

“I love the stage, you know what I mean? And I know that can bring some more people, and if they don’t have that stage and just have a runway or an entranceway or something, but I love a stage. I always love to go out on that stage, and you can go over there and go over there, and I don’t know if it was just something about having that platform, but I also liked when they used to have the special ones for different pay per views and stuff. But now you have that digital wall that you can literally put anything on, so I think they’ve got the best of all worlds now.”

