Santana is back and he plans on turning some heads.
AEW shared a video promo of the company star on last night’s edition of Rampage, where he spoke about the “fork in the road” he had come to and how he plans on traveling his new path alone. Santana adds that he will answer all of the questions the world has been asking of him before promising to piss everyone off.
There comes a time in everyone’s life where you reach a fork in the road. When you get there, there’s decisions that need to me made in order to proceed in the right direction. Some roads are easy and lead to mediocrity and comfortability. Some roads come with new challenges and force you to grow. If there’s one thing I’ve learned through this process, it’s that you can’t depend on anyone to have the same passion or drive. Or hell, to even have your back the same way that you would. With that being said, the world has been asking all these questions. Now, the world is about to get all the answers. The road I’ve chosen to take is one that must be taken on my own. No crutch, no crew. All I’ve done my entire life is bet on myself. I’ll tell you this, I’m not here to be another guy in the game. I’m here to be the game. I know I’m gonna piss a lot of people off, but you ask me if I give a damn. I ain’t here to make friends. I’m here to make money. If you ain’t down, you’re gonna get run down. The nastiest is yet to come.
“The nastiest is yet to come.”
– Mike Santana
Santana returned just in time to compete in the Stadium Stampede matchup at AEW All In, where he teamed with his old partner Ortiz and the Blackpool Combat Club in a losing effort against Orange Cassidy, Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston, and The Best Friends. Reports are that his relationship with Ortiz has not improved.