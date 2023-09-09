The Voices of TNA/Impact Wrestling are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It was announced during Victory Road that Mike Tenay and Don West will be inducted into the Impact Hall of Fame at Bound For Glory, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

West is being posthumously inducted as he passed away in December 2022 after a battle with cancer.

Below is the full announcement from Impact:

