Bryan Danielson is considered one of the best wrestlers in the world, so it only makes sense that he is obsessed with world domination.

The American Dragon spoke about his favorite board game, Risk, during a recent appearance on the Power Hour with Powerhouse Hobbs at Starrcast VI. Danielson says he has mastered the technique of Risk and that the game has taught him the importance of many things, including Madagascar.

I am a master of world domination. Even when I don’t intent to dominate the world, I just end up doing it, which is how I’m here in front of all of you today and why any of you would care to even listen to this podcast or me on any podcast, is because I’ve mastered world domination without trying. That’s how good I am at Risk. Risk has taught those valuable life lessons as far as how important Madagascar is in the world of dominating things.

Danielson will be appearing on this evening’s edition of Collision, where he is expected to address what is next for his pro-wrestling future. You can check out the latest card here.

