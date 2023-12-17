A big match has been announced for the December 20th Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite.
Former AEW women’s champion Saraya will battle the first-ever AEW women’s champion Riho in singles-action on the show, with the winner moving on to challenge Toni Storm for the title at Worlds End.
“Timeless” Toni Storm will face the winner of Riho and Saraya for the #AEW Women’s World Championship
Watch #AEWCollision #WinterIsComing LIVE on TNT!
“Timeless” #ToniStorm | #Riho | @Saraya | @MariahMayX | @reneepaquette pic.twitter.com/jsbScM9ITU
