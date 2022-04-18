New AEW star Satnam Singh recently joined Ruby Arora for a tell-all interview, where the promotion’s newest giant spoke about his choice to sign with AEW instead of WWE, stating that he hopes to make history for his Indian community. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wishes he started wrestling earlier, adding that he was given trials in WWE as well as AEW:

The only regret I have is if I could’ve understood that I could’ve been a wrestler before, I think I would have been a better wrestler in the world. When the opportunity came up about 4 to 5 years ago if I would’ve said yes, I would be A big, huge, giant wrestler. I had given trials for WWE as well, and I liked it very much as well. I liked AEW as well. AEW is like brand new, it’s only been a couple of years, and it’s really fire.

Says he chose AEW so he could be the first big Indian star:

I thought that if I go to AEW, I would be the first again. The first wrestler from India. I will make [more] history for India in AEW. If I go to WWE, that would be amazing, but amazing why? Because they already have Indian people over there. They have the Indian wrestler. Why don’t I go start there, where they have no Indian guys, and create history again after reaching there. Not for me, for the Indian wrestlers, for everyone.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)