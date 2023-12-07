Shawn Michaels speaks on CM Punk returning to WWE.

The Heartbreak Kid was asked about Punk’s shocking comeback during today’s NXT Deadline media call. Michaels explains that the decision to bring back the controversial former AEW superstar wasn’t that hard, and from a business standpoint it makes sense. He also states that at the end of the day he just wants WWE to succeed and feels that Punk can help them do that.

We all sort of sat under the same learning tree here business is first it’s just that simple, I don’t think it was a tough decision for anybody, other than the same thing that’s always tough which is working the ins and outs and ups and downs and numbers and stuff. As far as a business decision I don’t think it was that tough for anybody because to me it was a good business move, I’m happy that it got done, I want this company to thrive I want it to do well, I want the people that come through the doors whether it be NXT or coming through the doors to WWE, that’s where we get into this stuff because we love it and we wanna have success, from a punk standpoint to me I have always found that if you can go out on your terms that makes the leaving when you do leave this easy and peaceful and that’s what I want for everybody again for me the whole time I have done this job I have seen people struggle with walking away so however it is you decided that you want to make your exit I don’t care where it is or when it is if it’s something you have peace with that’s what’s so important to me with this job and life and everything.

Michaels adds that he and Punk look at the wrestling business from the same viewpoint.

We looked at this business a lot of the time the same way and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.

Elsewhere on the call Michaels spoke about former NXT interviewer McKenzie Mitchell and WWE cutting her from the roster a week ago. You can read his thoughts on that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestle Purists)