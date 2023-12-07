Ethan Page recalls his pairing with the MMA group, American Top Team, in AEW.

The company star was paired with former TNT Champion Scorpio Sky in 2021-2022, with the duo later aligning with ATT and its founder, Dan Lambert. Page looked back on this brief heel faction during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, where he praised fighters Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos for being naturals in the wrestling game.

I mean, we had Andrei Arlovski, who was one of my favourite mine and my father’s favourite UFC fighters. So that was like, mind-blowing to me. Dude, he was so jacked and he had the coolest mouthpiece with the fangs. He’s such a badass. So we had him and then we had Junior dos Santos, and then we had Paige VanZant and all three ended up wrestling. All three brought something completely different to the table and a completely different perspective to the table. Out of all three, I have my fingers crossed and I pray every day that JDS gets back into professional wrestling. He is one of the most naturally charismatic people out of all three of them. And this is not a knock on anyone. He picked it up the fastest. The timing, the footwork, everything, the presentation and the fact that he understood that we were putting on a show. And the first time we all went, I think it was we jumped Lance Archer or on the stage or it was just all of us in the ring talking trash. I can’t remember but Junior ended up coming to the back and he was ecstatic. What is this? He’s like, they were yelling at me and I started yelling back. There’s another booing me And he’s like, then they gave it more back. He’s like, this was the best. Like right away he got it and he was like, Okay, how do I do this? Okay, what do we do this? How do I do that? Well, I want to learn this. Like he was the best out of the three I hope he comes back to wrestling. He’s a natural showman. And one of my favourite dudes, just the nicest, nicest dude.

The group feuded with Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, and The Inner Circle prior to breaking up.

