The viewership numbers are in for the December 6th edition of AEW Dynamite.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 823,000 viewers overnight, a decrease of 4% from the previous week’s overnight number of 858,000. They scored a rating of 0.25 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 14% from last Wednesday’s 0.29 demo rating.

The show was headlined by Christian Cage defending the TNT Championship against Adam Copeland, as well as three matchups in the Continental Classic tournament. Toni Storm was also in action, successfully defending her title against Skye Blue.

