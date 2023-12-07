Big news on one of the top female wrestlers in the game.

According to Fightful Select, Deonna Purrazzo’s contract with TNA (Impact) Wrestling is set to expire at the start of 2024. The report states that The Virtuosa intends to explore her free agency and will not be re-signing with the promotion that she has called home since 2020. In that time Purrazzo is a three-time Knockouts Champion and had one reign that surpassed a year.

Fightful does note that the relationship between Purrazzo and IMPACT is still strong and that the door for her to return would always be open. Aside from IMPACT Purrazzo has wrestled for NXT, AEW, AAA, Stardom, and ROH.

Stay tuned.