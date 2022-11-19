WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently released a video on his Instagram addressing his physical transformation over the last few weeks, which has prompted the pro-wrestling universe to question whether he is returning for another matchup following his performance at this past April’s WrestleMania 38.

In the video the Rattlesnake explains that he his decision to start training and lean up was due to him not liking the way he looked, later revealing that he called up his diet coach and started cutting back on something things he liked, including beer. His full message was:

“People have been speculating, ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? Are you training for an event?’ I just simply looked in the mirror and realized I look like shit so I called my diet coach up and my macros are currently, give or take, roughly around 2650 calories 300-320 grams of protein, 150 grams of carbs on a regular day, will spike at 420 on a load up. I still drink beer on Friday nights. Get 3 Broken Skull IPAs and that’s pretty much it. I’m probably, as far as body weight goes, sub-232, the leanest I’ve been in forever. Anyway, I’m out. I just got tired of looking In the mirror, I got tired of looking like shit, so I’m taking action to do something about it. I gotta go. Catch you down the road.”

Reports have surfaced indicating that WWE and new Chief Content Creator Triple H are interested in working with Austin again if he wants to make yet another return to the squared circle. In the meantime we’ll just have to take Austin for his word. Check out the video below.