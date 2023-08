AEW has announced an early lineup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision, which will be the promotion’s final program ahead of this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view. Check it out below.

-The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, Cool Hang Ang for the AEW Trios Championship

-Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, Kris Statlander vs. Saraya, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho

-Dax Harwood vs. Jay White