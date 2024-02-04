The fans have not been happy about The Rock replacing Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but now The Rock has acknowledged the backlash.

The Rock advocated for this match with Reigns because he believed it would be bigger, considering the changes to the WrestleMania card. Some individuals within WWE think that The Rock was pushing to win the match. It is also seen as a strategic move to bring in more immediate revenue for TKO.

The Rock made two interesting posts on social media. One post discussed his reaction from the live audience at the show. The other post addressed the criticism from fans regarding his replacement of Rhodes at the event, despite his year-long commitment to finishing his storyline of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Reigns.

