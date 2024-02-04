WWE held a house show on Saturday night from Knoxville Civic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, where Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight in the main event.

#WeWantCody has been the number 1 trending topic on X following the news that The Rock would replace Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As you can see below, The Rock was booed when shown on screen at the event.