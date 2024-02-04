A new match has been made to the lineup for this week’s episode of TNA Impact.

TNA Wrestling has revealed that “Speedball” Mike Bailey will be facing off against Zachary Wentz in a one-on-one match. Speedball took a stand against Wentz, Trey Miguel, and Steve Maclin after they attacked Nic Nemeth on last week’s show.

Here is the updated lineup for the card:

– Jordynne Grace & Trinity vs. Savannah Evans & Gisele Shaw

– Chris Sabin vs. John Skyler

– Zachary Wentz vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey