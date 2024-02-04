Jeff Jarrett gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest My World with Jeff Jarrett. Here are the highlights:

On whether Vince McMahon is the pioneer of pay-per-view:

“No question. I truly don’t even think there’s a distant second.”

On WWE outgrowing pay-per-view event and the pivot to the WWE Network model:

“And that’s the thing WWE outgrew the pay-per-view business. And then it’s not that they said no more because, look, AEWis living, breathing proof that the pay-per-view model is very lucrative. And it is to me the growth, the stage of growth that any company is in. It’s to me it’s just that simple. The stage of growth. WWE got to a point where they outgrew it in a sense; how can we maximize revenue and also what you just said when you’re publicly traded folks that are going to invest in your company on stocks? They want a guaranteed deal.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit My World with Jeff Jarrett with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.