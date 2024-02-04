In an exclusive for WrestlingNews.co, Steve Fall spoke with Chelsea Green, where she discussed a wide range of topics.
During it, she opened up on her first year back with WWE after returning at the 2023 Royal Rumble.
“I’ve had a really, really awesome year. I feel like from last year’s Royal Rumble to this year’s Royal Rumble, I don’t think I could have written a better script of what this year could have brought me. It’s just been so awesome and full of surprises that I just didn’t even know existed. Now this year, I finally have my green card so I’m able to travel with WWE internationally. I feel like even more good stuff is coming my way.”