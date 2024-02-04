ROH held a set of TV tapings on Saturday night at the Collision event from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX. These matches will air on a future episode of ROH TV. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Luchablog:

Johnny TV was set to fight Hombre Pavo Real de Montaña, who of course turns out to be Dalton Castle. Johnny refuses to do the match. Castle begs him and eventually, he agrees to fight him but he would let Castle know the conditions of the impending match the following week.

Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) def. Jon Cruz, James Blackheart & JC Valentine

Ethan Page def. Aaron Solo

Billie Starkz def. an enhancement Talent. During the match, Nyla Rose shows up on the ramp with the table. She tells Billie Starkz to fall in line or she’s going through the table. Starkz tells Nyla that she’s full of surprises, but she’s got some surprises of her own. Athena comes back and catches Nyla with a forearm strike that puts her through the table.

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Griff Garrison, & Cole Karter (w/ Maria Kanellis) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) & Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) (w/ Jacked Jameson)

After the match, Serpentico tries to get his mask back from Maria Kanellis, but he gets laid out by Garrison and Karter.

Four Corners Survival Match: Diamanté def. Leyla Hirsh, Kiera Hogan & Trish Adora

Taya Valkyrie (w/ Johnny TV) def. Killa Kate

Lee Johnson def. Gravity

Four Corners Survival Match: Komander def. AR Fox, Jack Cartwheel & Willie Mack