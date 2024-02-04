WWE will hold Raw from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 9,132 tickets and there are 780 left. It’s set up for 9,912.

The last time they were at the venue, they drew 10,339 fans for an October SmackDown. Here is the updated card for the show:

Gunther celebrates passing 600 days as Intercontinental Champion

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

There will be a fatal four-way tag match to decide Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate’s opponents for next Friday’s SmackDown