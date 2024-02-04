Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Knoxville Civic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso (w/ Solo Sikoa)
AJ Styles defeated Austin Theory
Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile & Maxxine DuPri
Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa
#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)
Bianca Belair, Shotzi & Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO Sky & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane)
Ricochet defeated Jinder Mahal
WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable
Cody Rhodes defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight