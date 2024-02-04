The 2024 WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event will air live tonight from the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, TN.

Top matches for tonight include NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez, NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee, and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals.

It looks like tonight’s show will be headlined by WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams.

The one-hour Kickoff pre-show will begin at 7pm ET, airing live and for free on all WWE social platforms, Peacock and the WWE Network.

As a reminder, The main show will then begin at 8pm. Be sure to join us for our live coverage and your Viewing Party at 7pm. You can check back on the front page of this website for links to our coverage posts. Below is the current card:

WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

NXT North American Champion Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin

No DQ Match: Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Adriana Rizzo) vs. OTM (Lucien Price, Bronco Nima & Jaida Parker)