Cody Rhodes won this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match in Tampa, FL and made it clear that his intention is to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40.

Prior to the event, there were discussions about plans for Reigns, as WWE was trying to bring back Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to face him, an idea that The Rock himself is interested in.

As previously reported, WWE is moving forward with Rhodes vs. Reigns for WrestleMania, but they also have plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns in 2024.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the match is still in play and The Rock has been heavily pushing for it.

Meltzer wrote, “Saudi Arabia was talked about for that match from a company standpoint with the idea of doing the match they had spent a year plus building toward, with the idea that perhaps having Reigns vs. Rock in Saudi Arabia would get the government to kick in more money both for the company and Rock.”

It also could be at next year’s Mania.