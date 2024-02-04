Tiffany Stratton has arrived in the big leagues.

The former WWE NXT Women’s Champion officially signed with the WWE Friday Night SmackDown blue brand this week.

On this week’s SmackDown Lowdown, the women’s wrestling star gloated about arriving on the main roster.

“I mean, we all knew it was only a matter of time before Tiffy Time went to Raw or SmackDown,” she said. “SmackDown happened to be that lucky brand.”

She continued, “And not only did I prove to everybody back at home and to everyone in the locker room that I belong here, whether they like it or not, they’re going to be seeing a lot more of the center of the universe. Toodles.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.