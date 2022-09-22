Tonight’s AEW Grand Slam Dynamite featured Toni Storm defending the interim women’s championship in a Fatal-Four way against Athena, Serena Deeb, and Britt Baker, a match that was made official last week.

The contest was a wild scramble of action that saw a ton of close-calls, but in the end Storm picked up the win after trapping Baker in a crucifix pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Four competitors, but only one will prevail on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/UkeSJN51Jt — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022

Toni Storm took two out but @RealBrittBaker was waiting for her #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/jRgeB0HxSw — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022

Still not sure how @AthenaPalmer_FG did this #AEWDynamite Grand Slam pic.twitter.com/rrFsbtK3Nx — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) September 22, 2022

Full results to tonight’s episode can be found here.