WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took to Twitter this evening to thank fans for making the recent Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event a success.

Triple H posted an infographic to tout how this was the most-viewed Elimination Chamber event in history, sponsorship revenue being up nearly 300% from 2002, the new all-time record gate for an Elimination Chamber event, the new all-time record for merchandise sales at an Elimination Chamber event, and Twitter video views being up 310% from 2022.

“A monumental night in Montreal. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making history with us at #WWEChamber. The Road to #WrestleMania 39 continues… see you in LA at @SoFiStadium,” he wrote.

These numbers were previously mentioned in WWE’s announcement on the Elimination Chamber success, and Triple H’s post-show press conference comments.

You can see Triple H’s full tweet with infographic below:

A monumental night in Montreal. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making history with us at #WWEChamber. The Road to #WrestleMania 39 continues… see you in LA at @SoFiStadium. pic.twitter.com/BwzXFazDCJ — Triple H (@TripleH) February 24, 2023

