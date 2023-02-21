We noted before how WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke during the WWE Elimination Chamber post-show press conference and revealed the largest WWE gate in Montreal history for Saturday’s show the Bell Centre, along with the most views in Elimination Chamber history. You can click here for those comments, along with attendance notes.

In an update, WWE officially announced today that Saturday’s Premium Live Event was their highest-grossing and most-viewed Elimination Chamber in company history.

Viewership was up 54% from the record set in 2022. The event marked the largest gate ever for a WWE event in Montreal, and the largest gate ever in the history of Elimination Chamber.

WWE also touted a new all-time event merchandise record and how sponsorship revenue was up nearly 300% from last year. Saturday’s show also generated the highest-grossing Priority Pass fan experience packages for any of the “Big Five” events through WWE’s partnership with On Location.

It was also noted that Elimination Chamber content featuring Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns drew nearly 20 million views across WWE’s social media platforms.

