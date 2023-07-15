WWE will hold Raw from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted the show has sold 11,105 tickets and there are 113 left. WWE was last at the venue for a live event on December 27, 2022, where they drew 7,821 fans. Here is the updated card for the show:

Brock Lesnar returns

Viking Rules match: The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defend against Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

Matt Riddle vs. Gunther (Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside)