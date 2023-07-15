Jim Cornette gave his thoughts on various topics on his Jim Cornette Experience.

During it, Cornette spoke about the Spanish fly spot in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match with Logan Paul and Ricochet that didn’t go quite as planned, which was supposed to kick off their feud. They went crashing from the top rope through two tables.

“They had to rush it because they were trying to f****** do a Goddamn tight rope act with the ladder still leaning on the top rope and two 200, well Logan Paul’s 200 and something pounds, Ricochet 160, on it and they backflipped off the top rope and went head first through the tables. Actually, through the second table. The first one just turned over ’cause they mostly missed that.

“What the f***, why would you even think you should do something like that if you could nail it 100 times out of 100,” Cornette said. “Why would either guy? The experienced professional Ricochet, oh my God. They very nearly went completely head first.”