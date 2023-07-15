WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long did another Q&A with Sportskeeda, where he looked back on his WWE tenure and more.

During it, Long knocked former WWE executives John Laurinaitis and Mark Carrano. Long noted he had some of his best segments because John didn’t know he hated him in real life.

“They were good because he didn’t know that I hated him in real life. He didn’t know it. I have no respect for a man that tried to stop me from feeding my family. A man that hated me for no reason. I’ve never done nothing to him. To come in my face and laugh and grin, it’s just unreal man.” Long continued, “I had the opportunity with one of the referees, that me and him rode together. I’ll leave the name out. He came and told me exactly what he was making as a referee. He was making more money than me and I’m the General Manager running this company (in the storyline). That was all Laurinaitis’ deal. Like I told you, him and Mark Carrano are the worst two people on this planet.”

Long noted Laurinaitis told him that they didn’t make Teddy Long action figures because people wouldn’t buy them and was “probably” the guy that stopped WWE from selling t-shirts with his likeness on them.

