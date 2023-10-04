This Saturday WWE invades the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for its annual Fastlane premium live event. The latest betting odds for the show have been released, which you can check out below. Potential SPOILERS so DO NOT keep reading if you don’t want to know RESULTS of the event.

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match:

Seth Rollins -400

Shinsuke Namaura +250

Rollins is expected to retain.

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

IYO SKY -300

Asuka +400

Charlotte Flair +400

IYO Sky is expected to retain.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match:

The Judgment Day -300

Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso +200

The Judgment Day is expected to retain.

Tag Team Grudge Match:

John Cena & LA Knight -5000

Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa- +1000

Cena and Knight are expected to win.

Trios Tag Team Match:

The Street Profits & Bobby Lashley -800

LWO +450

Lashley and The Profits are expected to win.

(H/T Fightful Select)